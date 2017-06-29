Police: Woman charged for DUI
A Lewistown woman has been charged with several misdemeanors and summary offenses after she was discovered to by driving with a blood alcohol content almost four times the legal limit. On June 2 around 1:50 p.m., Pennsylvania Department of Transportation flaggers alerted Gregory Stottle, of the Armagh Township Police Department, that a white SUV was observed driving all over the roadway, according to court documents.
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Erica Smitheman
|897
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May '17
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
