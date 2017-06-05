Police Say Man Tried to Destroy Phone During Drug Investigation
A State College man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he tried breaking his phone when a detective executed a search warrant as part of a drug investigation. According to the criminal complaint, a State College Police detective on Friday obtained a search warrant pertaining to a drug investigation for an iPhone belonging to James M. McKenna, 33. McKenna agreed to meet the detective at Snappy's on University Drive on Friday afternoon.
