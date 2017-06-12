Police Receive Numerous Reports of Thefts from Vehicles
Since May 24, 56 thefts have been reported in neighborhoods in Boalsburg and Lemont, with items being stolen out of unlocked vehicles. "Residents are encouraged to secure their vehicles and remove any items of value from inside their vehicle," police said in a news release.
