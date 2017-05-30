Penn State takes charge of its frater...

Penn State takes charge of its fraternities and sororities following student hazing death

Friday Jun 2

Penn State President Eric Barron outlined the number of changes that the university is putting in place for its fraternities and sororities at a special trustees meeting on Friday with the university taking over governance of the previously self-governed Greek organizations being among them.

