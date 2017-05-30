Penn State takes charge of its fraternities and sororities following student hazing death
Penn State President Eric Barron outlined the number of changes that the university is putting in place for its fraternities and sororities at a special trustees meeting on Friday with the university taking over governance of the previously self-governed Greek organizations being among them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|6 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|884
|hi
|14 hr
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May 13
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Meatball
|3
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC