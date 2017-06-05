Penn State, State College Leaders Exp...

Penn State, State College Leaders Express Support for Paris Climate Agreement

Penn State and State College borough leaders have both said they will continue efforts that support the targets of the Paris climate agreement. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would withdraw the United States from the agreement aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change, controlling the rise of global temperatures and adopting renewable energy sources.

