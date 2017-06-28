Mo-Valley Economic Development Announ...

Mo-Valley Economic Development Announces Partnership to...

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Officials of the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Kissinger Bigatel and Brower Realtors of State College to market, lease and or sell partnership properties located in the Philipsburg region. "We are pleased to be working with KBB Real Estate and Realtor Joe Herrle," said Stan LaFuria, MVEDP executive director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 13 hr Pretty girls laug... 894
Athlete decommitted to Penn State University Jun 9 Tone 1
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
hi Jun 5 rosey1234 1
Darren Edward zuchowski May '17 Darren Zuchowski 10
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May '17 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC