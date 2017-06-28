Mo-Valley Economic Development Announces Partnership to...
Officials of the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Kissinger Bigatel and Brower Realtors of State College to market, lease and or sell partnership properties located in the Philipsburg region. "We are pleased to be working with KBB Real Estate and Realtor Joe Herrle," said Stan LaFuria, MVEDP executive director.
