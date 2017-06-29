Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved For State College
Pennsylvania's Department of Health announced the 27 businesses, accounting for 52 locations, that will have dispensary permits allowing them to sell medical marijuana products. State College's PA Health and Wellness A total of 280 potential dispensaries applied for a permit, but after a panel of experts graded each of the applications , the State College bid earned one of the two permits for the north-central region of the state.
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Erica Smitheman
|897
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May '17
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
