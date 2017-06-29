Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved...

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved For State College

Pennsylvania's Department of Health announced the 27 businesses, accounting for 52 locations, that will have dispensary permits allowing them to sell medical marijuana products. State College's PA Health and Wellness A total of 280 potential dispensaries applied for a permit, but after a panel of experts graded each of the applications , the State College bid earned one of the two permits for the north-central region of the state.

