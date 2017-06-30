Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved for State College Area

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday announced the approval of 27 permits for medical marijuana dispensaries in the state, including one in the State College area. PA Health & Wellness LLC was granted a permit, listing the primary dispensary location as 2105 N. Atherton St. Located in Patton Township, the property is the former site of El Jalisco restaurant and the old site of Otto's Pub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.