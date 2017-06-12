Liver Transplant for ATTRm
Amyloidosis is a disease where abnormal proteins form fibrils and deposit in organs such as the heart and kidneys. Transthyretin is a normal protein that is made in the liver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Toesucker
|890
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC