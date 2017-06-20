Kephart Chase Receives Certificate of Graduation for Pennsylvania Rural-Urban Leadership Program

Halee Kephart Chase of Brisbin was presented with a certificate of graduation by Dr. Dennis Calvin, associate dean and director of Penn State Extension, at commencement ceremonies held in State College recently for the Pennsylvania Rural-Urban Leadership Program, RULE, of the Penn State Extension. The keynote speaker was the Deputy Secretary Community Affairs and Development for the Department of Community and Economic Development, Rick Vilello.

