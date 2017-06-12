In video of Penn State hazing death, victim looked 'like a corpse'
Surveillance video inside a Penn State frat house showed a student who "looked like a corpse" by the time fraternity members came to his aid, a police detective said on Monday. It would take nearly 40 minutes for Beta Theta Pi brothers to call 911 after discovering 19-year-old Timothy Piazza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|19 min
|Mark wirsner
|889
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May 13
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC