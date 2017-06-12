House Corporation Closes Tau Kappa Epsilon House for 2017-18 After 'Many Ongoing Problems'
Tau Kappa Epsilon house was closed for the 2017-18 school year by the fraternity chapter's house corporation. Photo by Gareth Brangan/Onward State Citing "many ongoing problems experienced during the past school year," Penn State fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon's Pi Chapter House Corporation announced the fraternity house will be closed for the duration of the 2017-2018 school year.
