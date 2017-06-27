Hearing, Vote Set for Latest Elementary School Design Plans

The State College Area School Board is scheduled to vote Monday night on the 60 percent design plans for three elementary school renovation and new construction projects. A public hearing for the projects will be held at 6 p.m. at the Panorama Village administrative building, followed by the board's meeting at 7 p.m. In November, the board approved projects to update Corl Street, Houserville and Radio Park elementary schools and in February approved 30 percent design plans.

