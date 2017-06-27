Hearing, Vote Set for Latest Elementa...

Hearing, Vote Set for Latest Elementary School Design Plans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Statecollege.com

The State College Area School Board is scheduled to vote Monday night on the 60 percent design plans for three elementary school renovation and new construction projects. A public hearing for the projects will be held at 6 p.m. at the Panorama Village administrative building, followed by the board's meeting at 7 p.m. In November, the board approved projects to update Corl Street, Houserville and Radio Park elementary schools and in February approved 30 percent design plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 23 Bobster II 892
Athlete decommitted to Penn State University Jun 9 Tone 1
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
hi Jun 5 rosey1234 1
Darren Edward zuchowski May '17 Darren Zuchowski 10
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May '17 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC