Hearing, Vote Set for Latest Elementary School Design Plans
The State College Area School Board is scheduled to vote Monday night on the 60 percent design plans for three elementary school renovation and new construction projects. A public hearing for the projects will be held at 6 p.m. at the Panorama Village administrative building, followed by the board's meeting at 7 p.m. In November, the board approved projects to update Corl Street, Houserville and Radio Park elementary schools and in February approved 30 percent design plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 23
|Bobster II
|892
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May '17
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC