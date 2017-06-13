Front and Centre Formed To Expand LGBTQA Rights In Centre County

Front and Centre, a new group of Centre County residents looking to help push through more LGBTQA-friendly initiatives on a local level, announced its presence in the county on Facebook and Twitter Tuesday evening. The exact direction of the organization is unclear at the moment, but the Facebook page states that, "We'll have ways to get involved in a bit, but for now please just like our page, share this post, and tell your friends about us!" The leadership and membership of the organization is also still mostly unknown.

