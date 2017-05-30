Former NFL star talks about raising a...

Former NFL star talks about raising autistic twins

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, JUNE 3, AND THEREAFTER - FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2013, file photo, Curt Warner, center, a former football running back who played for Penn State, the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, joined by his wife Ana Warner, left, and his oldest son Jonathan Warner, right, shares stories about his family's experiences with autism, while delivering the closing keynote address of the National Autism Conference at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College, Pa. Warner withdrew from the public eye for more than 20 years, not knowing what to tell people about his family's around-the-clock challenges raising twin boys with autism, Austin and Christian.

