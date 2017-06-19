Flash Flood Warning Issued for State College Area
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. on Friday for south central Centre County, including State College. Thunderstorms moving eastward through the area began producing heavy rain at about 5 p.m. over State College and Bellefonte, and NWS said doppler radar indicated that the storms were nearly stationary.
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|27 min
|tyme4fun
|891
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
