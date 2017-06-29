Federal Taphouse Getting Set to Open in Fraser Centre

Federal Taphouse held a soft opening event for its Fraser Centre location on June 29, with grand opening scheduled for July 7. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Federal Taphouse is getting ready to open in the Fraser Centre in downtown State College, with the grand opening of its fourth Pennsylvania location now scheduled for July 7. On Thursday, the restaurant held a soft opening event for guests at its spacious site on the second floor of the new downtown high rise,w here it is joining Target and H&M along with Hyatt Place hotel. Owners Corey Fogarty and Judd Goodman are Penn State alumni who opened their first Federal Taphouse in 2012.

