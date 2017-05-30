Ex-Penn State officials face sentencing in Sandusky scandal
This file photo combination shows former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz, left, former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley, right, and former Penn State President Graham Spanier, center, in Harrisburg, Pa. Schultz, Curley and Spanier are scheduled to be sentenced for child endangerment Friday, June 2, 2017, in Harrisburg, Pa., for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities in 2001.
