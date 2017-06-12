Duchess Kate visits first responders, survivors of London Bridge terror attack

Around 7:45 a.m., Gering Police and Fire Department cre... -- Penn State pledge Timothy Piazza "looked like a corpse" after he was fatally injured at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house, a detective testified Monda... -- Duchess Kate made a surprise visit Monday to a local hospital to see victims and first responders of London's June 3 terror attack.Kate, the mother of Prince... Farmway Co-op, Inc. membership has voted to approve unification with Central Valley Ag . After a series of 13 informational voting sessions, accounting firm K-C... Here's the rundown of the weekend that was on the legion baseball scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.