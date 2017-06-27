DreamFest Inspires More Than 200

11 hrs ago

It was a day to dream big as more than 200 community members attended DreamFest 2017 on Saturday, with a free screening of the award-winning film "Hidden Figures" at The State Theatre and pre-event activities that included completing "missions" and meeting influential women in Centre County. "It's important to keep dreaming, but to also meet people around you who are living their dreams.

