Detours to Be in Place for 4thFest Pa...

Detours to Be in Place for 4thFest Parade

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Statecollege.com

State College Police said on Tuesday that several street closures and detours will be in place for the parade, which begins at 2 p.m. The parade will form near the State College Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St., and step off from in front of the building. From there it will follow this route: - East on East College Avenue to Shortlidge Road - North on Shortlidge Road to Pollock Road - East on Pollock Road to Bigler Road - North on Bigler Road to Curtin Road - East on Curtin Road and ending near the Bryce Jordan Center Streets on the parade route will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parking also will be restricted along the route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 8 hr Erica Smitheman 897
Athlete decommitted to Penn State University Jun 9 Tone 1
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
hi Jun 5 rosey1234 1
Darren Edward zuchowski May '17 Darren Zuchowski 10
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May '17 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC