Detours to Be in Place for 4thFest Parade

State College Police said on Tuesday that several street closures and detours will be in place for the parade, which begins at 2 p.m. The parade will form near the State College Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St., and step off from in front of the building. From there it will follow this route: - East on East College Avenue to Shortlidge Road - North on Shortlidge Road to Pollock Road - East on Pollock Road to Bigler Road - North on Bigler Road to Curtin Road - East on Curtin Road and ending near the Bryce Jordan Center Streets on the parade route will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parking also will be restricted along the route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.