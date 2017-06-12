CATA to Hold Public Hearing on Propos...

CATA to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Fare Increase

The hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on June 26 in the Borough Council chamber of the State College Municipal Building. According to the proposal, the cash fare for one way trips on the CATABUS system would increase from $1.75 to $2.

