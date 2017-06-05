Briefcase
Nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices will open their doors June 24 to provide free dental care for thousands of veterans across the nation. The June 24 Day of Service will be Aspen Dental's fourth annual, and is the largest single-day oral health initiative targeted at veterans.
