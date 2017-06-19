Borough Issues Early Noise Advisory for High Rise Construction Work
The contractor on a downtown State College high rise project has been granted an early noise waiver to conduct work on two upcoming mornings. According to an early noise advisory from the borough, Leonard S. Fiore Inc, general contractor for The Rise at State College, 532-538 E. College Avenue, was granted the waiver to pour concrete at 6 a.m. on Saturday and Monday.
