Black, Cantorna, Murphy Win Republican Write-in Nominations
The write-in votes have been totaled and three Democrats, two of whom who won primaries, will be listed on the Republican ticket. Bernie Cantorna won the Republican nomination for Centre County district attorney based on write-ins, while Dan Murphy, who will appear as a Democratic candidate for State College Borough Council in the general election, also won a Republican write-in nomination.
