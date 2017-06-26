Bernie Sanders and wife Jane hire lawyers amid loan fraud probe
Bernie Sanders and his wife have lawyered up amid a federal investigation into a loan that Jane Sanders took out while in charge of a now defunct Vermont college, according to reports. Investigators are looking into allegations that Jane Sanders falsified information on loan documents in order to expand the campus of Burlington College while she served as president of the liberal arts school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 23
|Bobster II
|892
|Athlete decommitted to Penn State University
|Jun 9
|Tone
|1
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|hi
|Jun 5
|rosey1234
|1
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|May '17
|Darren Zuchowski
|10
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May '17
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC