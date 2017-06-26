Bernie Sanders and wife Jane hire law...

Bernie Sanders and wife Jane hire lawyers amid loan fraud probe

Bernie Sanders and his wife have lawyered up amid a federal investigation into a loan that Jane Sanders took out while in charge of a now defunct Vermont college, according to reports. Investigators are looking into allegations that Jane Sanders falsified information on loan documents in order to expand the campus of Burlington College while she served as president of the liberal arts school.

