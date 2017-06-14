Ban fraternity pledging and there wou...

Ban fraternity pledging and there wouldn't be an excuse for hazing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Philly.com

Before 19-year-old Timothy Piazza died after an evening of fraternity hazing , his chapter was considered to be a model for Greek life at Penn State University. Beta Theta Pi claimed to have "zero-tolerance" for hazing, a "no alcohol" policy, and a chapter house wired with surveillance cameras to monitor the premises for infractions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 12 Mark wirsner 889
Athlete decommitted to Penn State University Jun 9 Tone 1
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
hi Jun 5 rosey1234 1
Darren Edward zuchowski May 22 Darren Zuchowski 10
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May '17 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Centre County was issued at June 16 at 6:23PM EDT

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC