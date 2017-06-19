Albright Named New Ferguson Township Police Chief
The Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the appointment of Sgt. Chris Albright to become the next chief of police, effective June 30. Albright, who has been with the department for 25 years, will succeed Chief Diane Conrad, who has been in the role since 2004 and announced in March that she planned to retire.
