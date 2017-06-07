3 monks join Benedictine Military Sch...

3 monks join Benedictine Military School priory

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: SavannahNow

Three Benedictine monks from Saint Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe, Pa., will join the priory at Benedictine Military School this summer and become involved in the Benedictine ministry at the school in the fall. They are Fr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Athlete decommitted to Penn State University 20 hr Tone 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 6 MickMan 885
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
hi Jun 5 rosey1234 1
Darren Edward zuchowski May 22 Darren Zuchowski 10
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May 13 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC