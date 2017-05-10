WXCY/Wilmington, DE Adds Jeff Hunt For Nights/PM Production
FOREVER MEDIA Country WFGE /STATE COLLEGE, PA APD JEFF HUNT will join DELMARVA BROADCASTING Country WXCY /WILMINGTON, DE for nights/PM production effective MONDAY, MAY 22nd. HUNT fills the opening left when ANDREW MARTIN departed the station in JANUARY .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|8 hr
|Red
|5
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|May 8
|MickMan
|878
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC