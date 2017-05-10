WXCY/Wilmington, DE Adds Jeff Hunt Fo...

WXCY/Wilmington, DE Adds Jeff Hunt For Nights/PM Production

FOREVER MEDIA Country WFGE /STATE COLLEGE, PA APD JEFF HUNT will join DELMARVA BROADCASTING Country WXCY /WILMINGTON, DE for nights/PM production effective MONDAY, MAY 22nd. HUNT fills the opening left when ANDREW MARTIN departed the station in JANUARY .

