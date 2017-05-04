Wisconsin CRJ2 near State College on ...

Wisconsin CRJ2 near State College on May 3rd 2017, rudder malfunction

An Air Wisconsin Canadair CRJ-200 on behalf of American Airlines, registration N441ZW performing flight ZW-4245/AA-4245 from Philadelphia,PA to Milwaukee,WI with 22 people on board, was climbing out of Philadelphia when the crew stopped the climb at about FL270 reporting strange motions at high speed and problems with the rudder. The aircraft diverted to State College,PA for a safe landing.

