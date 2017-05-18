Unofficial Count Shows Michael Black ...

Unofficial Count Shows Michael Black Winning Republican Nomination for State College Mayor

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

It looks like Don Hahn will have an opponent in the race for State College mayor in November's election. StateCollege.com took an unofficial count of Republican write-in votes on tally sheets from State College's 19 precincts and found local business owner Michael Black garnered enough Republican write-ins in Tuesday's primary election to win the nomination and appear on the general election ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) May 15 Tony G 881
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... May 14 Red 9
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May 13 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May 6 Centre 1
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar '17 Charlie 2
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC