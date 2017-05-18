Unofficial Count Shows Michael Black Winning Republican Nomination for State College Mayor

It looks like Don Hahn will have an opponent in the race for State College mayor in November's election. StateCollege.com took an unofficial count of Republican write-in votes on tally sheets from State College's 19 precincts and found local business owner Michael Black garnered enough Republican write-ins in Tuesday's primary election to win the nomination and appear on the general election ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.