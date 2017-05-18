Two Incumbents, One Newcomer Win Democratic Nominations for Borough Council
Two State College Borough Council members will look to keep their seats in the fall, while one Democrat and two Republicans will be vying for a first term on council. With the top three vote getters moving on to November's election, council member Evan Myers, vice president and chief operating officer at AccuWeather, led the way on the Democratic ballot with 25.52 percent .
