The Consequences Of Calling Sooner: Medical Amnesty In State College
Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller filed charges against Beta Theta Pi fraternity and 18 of its former members last week based on recommendations from a grand jury investigating the death of Penn State sophomore Tim Piazza. The grand jury presentment detailed everything that happened on the night Piazza fell down the basement steps multiple times at the fraternity house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|MickMan
|880
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Wed
|Red
|5
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC