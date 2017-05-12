The Consequences Of Calling Sooner: M...

The Consequences Of Calling Sooner: Medical Amnesty In State College

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Onward State

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller filed charges against Beta Theta Pi fraternity and 18 of its former members last week based on recommendations from a grand jury investigating the death of Penn State sophomore Tim Piazza. The grand jury presentment detailed everything that happened on the night Piazza fell down the basement steps multiple times at the fraternity house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 10 hr MickMan 880
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Wed Red 5
Leaving Penn State May 6 Centre 1
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar '17 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC