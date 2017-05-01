Storm Causes Power Outages, Downed Trees
A strong thunderstorm with heavy wind gusts moved through the Centre Region early Monday evening, causing power outages to thousands of households and downed trees across the area. As of 7:45 p.m., West Penn Power reported that 19,588 Centre County customers -- about 29.5 percent of the company's customers in the county -- were affected by outages.
