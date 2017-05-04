State College Named a Tree City USA f...

State College Named a Tree City USA for 33rd Year

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

State College has been recognized as a Tree City USA by The Arbor Day Foundation for the 33rd consecutive year. a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 8 hr MickMan 878
Leaving Penn State Sat Centre 1
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar '17 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Centre County was issued at May 08 at 8:02AM EDT

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC