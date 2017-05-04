State College Named a Tree City USA for 33rd Year
State College has been recognized as a Tree City USA by The Arbor Day Foundation for the 33rd consecutive year. a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
