State College Borough Council Moves HARB Discussion Forward
State College Borough Council on Monday voted to move forward with discussions and planning for the possible creation of a Historical Architecture Review Board and Local Historic Districts. The vote did not commit the borough to creating a HARB, but will keep the issue moving forward this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Tony G
|881
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Sun
|Red
|9
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May 13
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC