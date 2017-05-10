'Service Above Self': Local Clubs Celebrate Rotary Foundation's 100th
Poliomyelitis is a terrible disease, primarily affecting children and often causing paralysis or death. Thanks to vaccines developed in the 1950s, polio was eradicated in the United States by 1980.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Tony G
|881
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|17 hr
|Red
|9
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Sat
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC