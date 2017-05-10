School Board Approves Proposed $150 Million 2017-18 Budget
State College Area School Board on Monday approved a proposed 2017-18 budget with a 1.55 percent tax increase. The budget, which has been under development since September, will be discussed at a board Finance and Audit Committee meeting on May 18 and a public budget hearing on June 5. A final vote for the board to adopt the budget is scheduled for June 12. 5.49 percent and 4.32 percent because of debt service for the State High project.
