School Board Approves Proposed $150 M...

School Board Approves Proposed $150 Million 2017-18 Budget

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

State College Area School Board on Monday approved a proposed 2017-18 budget with a 1.55 percent tax increase. The budget, which has been under development since September, will be discussed at a board Finance and Audit Committee meeting on May 18 and a public budget hearing on June 5. A final vote for the board to adopt the budget is scheduled for June 12. 5.49 percent and 4.32 percent because of debt service for the State High project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... 41 min Red 5
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 16 hr Good muslim dead ... 879
Leaving Penn State May 6 Centre 1
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar '17 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC