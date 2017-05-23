School Board Approves Lunch Price Inc...

School Board Approves Lunch Price Increases

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

Park Forest Middle School cafeteria earned a high gold rating in the national Smarter Lunchrooms Movement assessment program. Photo: Nabil Mark/State College Area School District The State College Area School Board on Monday voted to approve increases to breakfast and lunch prices in district schools for 2017-18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 17 hr 4mulaRyder 883
Darren Edward zuchowski Mon Darren Zuchowski 10
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... May 14 Red 9
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs May 13 smh 2
Leaving Penn State May 6 Centre 1
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC