Route 322 Work to Get Under Way Next ...

Route 322 Work to Get Under Way Next Week near Bigler

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin roadway improvement work next week on Route 322 and Route 2030 near the village of Bigler in Clearfield County. Signage for the project was set this week, with traffic control set-up to follow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs 4 hr smh 2
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... 4 hr smh 8
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Fri MickMan 880
Leaving Penn State May 6 Centre 1
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar '17 Charlie 2
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,977,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC