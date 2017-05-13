Route 322 Work to Get Under Way Next Week near Bigler
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin roadway improvement work next week on Route 322 and Route 2030 near the village of Bigler in Clearfield County. Signage for the project was set this week, with traffic control set-up to follow.
