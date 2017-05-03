Reports: Several small tornados formed during Monday's storms
Meteorologists say several small tornados appear to have touched down during severe storms in Pennsylvania that downed trees and power lines and damaged some buildings. The National Weather Service office in State College said Tuesday that investigators surveying damage near Rebersburg in Centre County found evidence of an EF-1 tornado that followed a mile-long path Monday and damaged more than two dozen properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Mark wirsner
|871
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC