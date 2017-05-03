Reports: Several small tornados forme...

Reports: Several small tornados formed during Monday's storms

Read more: Times Observer

Meteorologists say several small tornados appear to have touched down during severe storms in Pennsylvania that downed trees and power lines and damaged some buildings. The National Weather Service office in State College said Tuesday that investigators surveying damage near Rebersburg in Centre County found evidence of an EF-1 tornado that followed a mile-long path Monday and damaged more than two dozen properties.

