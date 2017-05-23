PSU leadership to weigh a significant changesa for Greek system
STATE COLLEGE, Pa.-Penn State University announced Monday that a special meeting is planned for June 2 to evaluate comprehensive recommendations for "significant change" to the university's Greek system following the death of student Timothy Piazza. Penn State president Eric Barron declined to discuss specifics of the meeting, but said the options under consideration "will depart drastically from measures commonly employed at institutions nationwide."
