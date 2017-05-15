Primary Election 2017: Voters Set to Decide Nominees in Local Races
It may not have the same high-profile drama as last year's presidential elections, but Tuesday's primary elections will feature many races that will impact local governments and the county courthouse. The Centre County District Attorney's race features two candidates, both on the Democratic ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Tony G
|881
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Sun
|Red
|9
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|May 13
|smh
|2
|Leaving Penn State
|May 6
|Centre
|1
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC