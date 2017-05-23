Police Say Man Assaulted Stranger in Line for Tacos
A State College man is facing charges after allegedly head-butting and punching a stranger who was standing in line outside a downtown restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, a State College Police officer was on patrol at 2:05 a.m. on May 12 when he observed a group of males yelling at each other as they walked on McAllister Street and onto East Beaver Avenue.
