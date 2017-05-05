Piazza Parents Hope To Bring Signific...

Piazza Parents Hope To Bring Significant Change To Greek Life

Jim and Evelyn Piazza, parents of the late Tim Piazza, spoke at the Bellefonte Courthouse Annex Friday morning to close a press conference called by Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller to announce charges against Beta Theta Pi fraternity and eighteen of its members. Jim Piazza said in August, he and his wife dropped both of their sons off at Penn State for the academic year - Tim's sophomore year.

