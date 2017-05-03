Pete Haffner Recognized By National F...

Pete Haffner Recognized By National Football Foundation

17 min ago Read more: Statecollege.com

Former State College Area Little Lion and soon-to-be Lehigh University Mountain Hawk Pete Haffner was recognized on Wednesday afternoon by the National Football Foundation, receiving a $1,000 scholarship in the process. Every year, the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Football Foundation awards a $1,000 scholarship to an outstanding student-athlete.

