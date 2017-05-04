Penn State Hockey: Nittany Lions Add Another European Skater To Recruiting Haul
Penn State hockey's Finnish connection was strengthened even further on Sunday afternoon as forward Aarne Talvitie verbally committed to play for the Nittany Lions. Talvitie is the eighth member of Penn State's 2018-19 recruiting haul and hails from the same town as current Nittany Lion defenseman Erik Autio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving Penn State
|Sat
|Centre
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|newshound
|877
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Meatball
|3
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar '17
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC