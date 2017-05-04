Penn State Hockey: Nittany Lions Add ...

Penn State Hockey: Nittany Lions Add Another European Skater To Recruiting Haul

Penn State hockey's Finnish connection was strengthened even further on Sunday afternoon as forward Aarne Talvitie verbally committed to play for the Nittany Lions. Talvitie is the eighth member of Penn State's 2018-19 recruiting haul and hails from the same town as current Nittany Lion defenseman Erik Autio.

