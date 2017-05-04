Penn State Football: 2018 Commit Adds To Offensive Tackle Depth
Penn State football added another offensive line prospect and member to its Class of 2018, offensive tackle Bryce Effner verbally committed on Saturday afternoon. The Illinois' native officially announced his commitment on his Twitter late Saturday afternoon.
