Penn State Football: 2018 Commit Adds...

Penn State Football: 2018 Commit Adds To Offensive Tackle Depth

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Statecollege.com

Penn State football added another offensive line prospect and member to its Class of 2018, offensive tackle Bryce Effner verbally committed on Saturday afternoon. The Illinois' native officially announced his commitment on his Twitter late Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leaving Penn State 5 hr Centre 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 12 hr newshound 877
News State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Meatball 3
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 27 The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar '17 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC