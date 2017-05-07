Penn State Baseball Swept By Golden Gophers
Rob Cooper's Nittany Lions saw their losing streak extended to six games over the weekend at Medlar Field, as Minnesota picked up the series sweep - 6-5, 17-1, 12-4. Friday's contest was every bit a pitcher's duel through the first eight innings, as the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers were tied up 2-2.
